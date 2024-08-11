Mumbai

| Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent 11 August,2024 08:53 AM IST

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad has raised questions on Thane Police after the attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s convoy by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) members in the city on Saturday night. Awhad posted three videos to indicate that the police did not do much to prevent the attack