Breaking News
Mumbai Metro 3 fire checks done
Mumbai: He’s alive! Dad’s own search finds missing gym trainer in marsh
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Mumbai: Contractor, agencies fined 8 months after mid-day exposed cracked Aarey road
Thane: Teen leaves home after scolding, goes missing
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Jitendra Awhad raises questions on Thane Police after attack on Uddhav's convoy

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad has raised questions on Thane Police after the attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s convoy by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) members in the city on Saturday night. Awhad posted three videos to indicate that the police did not do much to prevent the attack

Suga drunk driving case: BTS rapper to be summoned by police

Suga drunk driving case: BTS rapper to be summoned by police

11 August,2024 12:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
‘Yimmy Yimmy’ to ‘Jumme Ki Raat’, best dance songs of birthday girl Jacqueline

‘Yimmy Yimmy’ to ‘Jumme Ki Raat’, best dance songs of birthday girl Jacqueline

As Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates her birthday today, let's take a look at the times she captivated us with her persona in both music videos and films

11 August,2024 12:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Hindenburg report: SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch, husband deny allegations

Hindenburg report: SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch, husband deny allegations

Shortly after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged that SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband had stakes in "both the obscure offshore entities used in the Adani money siphoning scandal," the couple issued a joint statement rejecting the allegations

11 August,2024 11:36 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sunday Mid-Day News
Dam you!

Dam you!

The latest victim of global warming are barrages that are producing dangerous methane only to add to rising temperatures. As many of the country’s dams crumble under fiercer monsoons, we need to ask, do we need dams at all?

11 August,2024 07:48 AM IST | Mumbai | Arpika Bhosale
Sports News

"I need to improve to bring that gold medal": Kusale sets target for LA Oly. 28

50m rifle 3 positions bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale says he wants to win gold at the 2028 LA Olympics; credits coach Deepali Deshpande and team for podium finish

11 August,2024 07:22 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK