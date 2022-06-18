×
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Over 10,000 students from Mumbai division score more than 90 per cent
Mumbai: Commuters divided as Western Railway set to introduce 8 more AC local train services
Maharashtra MLC elections: NCP gets into overdrive to get more voters as Bombay HC refuses to release Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik
Mumbai Crime: Man who ran fake clean-up marshal ID scam arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 35,000
Mumbai beautician death: MEA steps in as kin say can’t afford to bring back body

Mumbai: 50-year-old BMC labourer scores 57 per cent in SSC exam

Kunchikorve Ramappa now wants to pursue HSC and graduation, says he wants to inspire others from his caste to opt for studying too

Mumbai: Khotachiwadi row ends, bungalow will retain its heritage look

Vidyut Jammwal wins a fan's heart as he takes her for a drive in his swanky car Watch Video

Ayan Mukerji spills the beans on why he works with Ranbir Kapoor so often

The filmmaker minces no words in calling his "good friend" amazing and has revealed as to why the actor is a key part in all his movies.

18 June,2022 11:36 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Agnipath scheme ‘directionless’, Congress stands with aspirants: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi appealed to the youths protesting against the scheme to adopt peaceful and non-violent means to fight for their demands

18 June,2022 03:23 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
What’s on Danish Husain’s shelf? Here’s how the actor reads, engages with books

Premium

'Shelf Life' is a fortnightly series that explores the reading culture in Mumbai. In a new segment, we take a tour of actor, poet and storyteller Danish Husain’s library to know about his reading process and preferences

18 June,2022 11:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
PCB suspends national level coach after player alleges molestation

The victim alleged that, she was promised to be selected for the women's team and also getting employment on the board. She also accused the coach of video taping and later blackmailing her

18 June,2022 03:25 PM IST | Karachi | mid-day online correspondent

