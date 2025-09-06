Mumbai

| Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent 06 September,2025 08:30 PM IST

By 3 pm, more than 2,100 Ganpati idols had been immersed in various water bodies across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated. These included 59 idols from Sarvajanik mandals (local community groups) and 87 idols of Goddess Gauri immersed in natural water bodies and artificial ponds created by the civic body