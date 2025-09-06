Breaking News
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 7,000 idols to be immersed across Mumbai today
Mumbai: ‘Are we invisible?’, Residents near Elphinstone bridge demand clarity
Mumbai: Mahim Causeway plaque tells a 180-year-old story
Mumbai: Violent clash in Kandivli leaves 10 injured; police arrest three
Maharashtra: Never meant to interfere with police work, says Ajit Pawar
Mumbai CP, senior cops review security in Girgaon ahead of Anant Chaturdashi
Mumbai Lake Levels

In Focus

Ganpati Visarjan 2025: More than 2,100 idols immersed across Mumbai till 3 pm

By 3 pm, more than 2,100 Ganpati idols had been immersed in various water bodies across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated. These included 59 idols from Sarvajanik mandals (local community groups) and 87 idols of Goddess Gauri immersed in natural water bodies and artificial ponds created by the civic body

Baaghi 4 Day 1 collection: Tiger Shroff’s film earns Rs 12 crore on opening day

06 September,2025 03:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Sooryavanshi and Drishyam actor Ashish Warang passes away at 55

Actor Ashish Warang, best known for playing cop characters in films like Sooryavanshi and Drishyam, passed away on Friday. He was also known to work in South Indian and Marathi cinema

06 September,2025 11:34 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai LIVE: Not in race to claim credit, working with CM as team, says Shinde
LIVE Blog

Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said there was no race among Mahayuti allies to claim credit for work, and asserted that he was working with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as a team. Follow LIVE updates here

06 September,2025 08:38 PM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
As monsoon continues, follow this rainy-day fashion guide to ace your style

With more rainy days in store before the monsoon completely withdraws from the country, here are some tips to blend style and comfort, and ace your sartorial choices this season

06 September,2025 04:00 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Mumbai
Mumbai Police deploy extensive security for Anant Chaturthi 2025 celebrations

Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary stated that Mumbai Police is leveraging artificial intelligence for real-time traffic management, particularly to monitor immersion routes and send alerts to avoid congestion

06 September,2025 04:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

