The former Maharashtra chief minister insisted his party, a former BJP ally, was not opposed to Hindi, but asserted it was certainly against the language's imposition in the predominantly Marathi-speaking state
One of Rang De Basanti's writers had recently claimed that Manoj Bajpayee had signed to play the role of DJ in Rang De Basanti. However, the actor seems to not agree with it26 June,2025 01:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Ministry of Civil Aviation, through a press release on Thursday, has informed that The memory module data has been accessed from the front black box. The Ministry of Civil Aviation further highlighted that analysis of CVR and FDR of the crashed Air India plane is still underway.26 June,2025 02:45 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Every year, the state comes alive with celebrations on June 24, celebrated as Sao Joao or St John the Baptist's feast among Catholic communities26 June,2025 11:36 AM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sreeja Akula stated that her biggest lesson from the sport is never becoming passive when you're leading. played a crucial role in helping Jaipur Patriots reach the semi-final in the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis. Divyanshi then recollected how she started falling in love with table tennis26 June,2025 01:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
