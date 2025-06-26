Breaking News
MSRDC fixes Samruddhi Mahamarg after mid-day's report, vows regular checks
Grandson feigns surprise as cops probe grandmother’s body found in trash
Mumbai: Kalyan GRP books one for stealing debit card, withdrawing money
Maharashtra: Gautala, Pench sanctuaries to be shut for tourists from July 1
Maharashtra: Transporters threaten strike from July 1 over e-challans
BJP trying to create divide among people on basis of language: Uddhav Thackeray

The former Maharashtra chief minister insisted his party, a former BJP ally, was not opposed to Hindi, but asserted it was certainly against the language's imposition in the predominantly Marathi-speaking state

Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor immerse mother Nirmal’s ashes in Ganga

26 June,2025 11:19 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Writer says Manoj Bajpayee was signed for Rang De Basanti; actor refutes

One of Rang De Basanti's writers had recently claimed that Manoj Bajpayee had signed to play the role of DJ in Rang De Basanti. However, the actor seems to not agree with it

26 June,2025 01:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Ahmedabad plane crash: Data retrieved from the black box of the crashed AI plane

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, through a press release on Thursday, has informed that The memory module data has been accessed from the front black box. The Ministry of Civil Aviation further highlighted that analysis of CVR and FDR of the crashed Air India plane is still underway.

26 June,2025 02:45 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Glimpses from Sao Joao 2025 celebrations in Goa

Every year, the state comes alive with celebrations on June 24, celebrated as Sao Joao or St John the Baptist's feast among Catholic communities

26 June,2025 11:36 AM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Akula shares piece of inspiring advice with Table Tennis star Divyanshi Bhowmik

Sreeja Akula stated that her biggest lesson from the sport is never becoming passive when you're leading. played a crucial role in helping Jaipur Patriots reach the semi-final in the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis. Divyanshi then recollected how she started falling in love with table tennis

26 June,2025 01:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

