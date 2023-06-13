- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Health
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
The high tides for today in Mumbai are scheduled to occur at 08:30 hours with a height of 3.71 meters, followed by another high tide at 20:12 hours, which will reach a height of 3.75 meters
From making fights grittier, to roping in international stunt coordinators, director Zafar on doing justice to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan heroes’ action prowess13 June,2023 07:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Upala KBR
Climate experts say Cyclone Biparjoy delayed advancement of monsoon winds in Konkan region13 June,2023 07:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
A mental health specialist describes warning signs of anxiety among children and teenagers and offers strategies for coping with it.13 June,2023 09:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
The group, however, will be missing three of their batch mates—Vilas Bandiwdekar and Vilas Karhadkar (both from Mumbai) and SM Raju (Chennai), who have passed away13 June,2023 07:34 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT