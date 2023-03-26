Breaking News
Mumbai: CAG audit report indicts BMC for irregularities
Mumbai: Grant Road killer wanted to murder wife, daughter
Mumbai: City’s first salon run by transgender persons opens at Prabhadevi
Mumbai: Exam centre goof-up hurts MU students
Mumbai: Siddharth Nagar finally gets water after 10 years
Mumbai Police detains man from Rajasthan in Salman Khan threat case
When contacted a senior Mumbai Police official told mid-day.com that a man was detained by the police and was being questioned in the matter

Happy Birthday Prakash Raj: From 'Wanted' to 'Major', 5 unmissable performances

26 March,2023 04:13 PM IST | Aakash Khuman
Entertainment News
Prakash Raj announces phase 2 of Appu Express ambulance

The ambulance services, Appu Express, was started in memory of the late actor Puneet Rajkumar who was known for his charitable and humanitarian work.  The actor passed away in October 2021 and was fondly known as Appu

26 March,2023 02:27 PM IST | Bengaluru | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Fire breaks at residential building in Kanjurmarg, five people injured

According to the civic body, the blaze broke out at around 9.25 am in an MHADA colony building at Karve Nagar in Kanjurmarg east

26 March,2023 12:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Nutritionist shares expert tips for vegans to fast during Navaratri

Nutrition expert lists vegan food groups that can be consumed for a nutritionally balanced diet while fasting for Navaratri

26 March,2023 10:14 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Breaking

Ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen added a second world Championships title to her name, defeating Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam in the 50kg summit clash here on Sunday

26 March,2023 07:00 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

