Breaking News
Gujarat election results: Flipping Kutch and Saurashtra helped BJP to record win
Mumbai Crime: ‘Kajal consumed chemicals herself to avoid suspicion’
Mumbai Crime: Was Juhu killer also planning to chop up his mother?
Mumbai: City will be pothole-free in the next two years, says CM Eknath Shinde
Thane: Labour contractor injured in firing, dies in hospital
Mumbai: Man held for defaming friend on social media

In Focus

Mumbai Crime: Five-year-old helps nab her rapist

She was playing near her house when he called her, took her into the lift and raped her; the man had come to the building to service an AC

Democracy in shambles: Abhishek on Saket Gokhale's arrest after bail in Gujarat

IN PHOTOS: On Sonia Gandhi's birthday, here are some of her memorable moments

Entertainment News
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan' on Monday

As revealed by Siddharth Anand earlier, the makers of Pathaan are trying to keep the plot of this action entertainer a secret

09 December,2022 11:17 AM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Karnataka: Four students suspended for 'burqa' dance

The Mangaluru college administration took the action after a video of their performance at a college event went viral on social media

09 December,2022 11:13 AM IST | Karnataka | ANI
Lifestyle News
Have you experienced gaslighting? Experts delve into the toxic habit, share tips

Premium

American online dictionary Merriam-Webster recently announced ‘Gaslighting’ as their Word of the Year 2022. It is no doubt that the word has become very popular in the last few years to describe a behaviour that many of us have often experienced. Experts explain the word and share how people can recognise and deal with it

09 December,2022 09:39 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands keeper Noppert plays down Messi threat

The Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert said he is not overly concerned about the threat posed by Argentina captain Lionel Messi ahead of the team's World Cup quarterfinal duel on Friday

08 December,2022 10:36 AM IST | Doha | IANS



