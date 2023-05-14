Breaking News
Now, Mumbai Central to get spanking 10m-wide FOB
BMW crash victim was in the city for laser surgery
Mumbai: TISS student accuses professor of sexual harassment
Mumbai: IMD issues heatwave warning
Special exams for NMIMS’ failing students
shot-button
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

'K'taka verdict a boost for MVA; will put up a joint challenge to BJP in 2024'

MVA leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) and state Congress chief Nana Patole, attended the meeting

Celebrity Pet Parents 2! Daisy Shah: I'm a helicopter mom

Celebrity Pet Parents 2! Daisy Shah: I'm a helicopter mom

14 May,2023 06:38 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Entertainment News
Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur come together for ‘Double iSmart'

Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur come together for ‘Double iSmart'

The theatrical Release will be on March 8, 2024

14 May,2023 07:29 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Now, Mumbai Central to get spanking 10m-wide FOB

Now, Mumbai Central to get spanking 10m-wide FOB

Mumbai Central is one of the busiest stations catering to local and outstation trains and the older six-metre wide foot over bridge was proving to be too crowded

14 May,2023 07:51 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
‘Calm Down’ singer Rema brings Afrobeats to Mumbai with his

‘Calm Down’ singer Rema brings Afrobeats to Mumbai with his "Rema Party"

Mumbaikars witnessed the best of Afrobeats music on May 13 at NSCI Dome in Worli as the 23-year-old Nigerian music sensation sang and danced to some of his most popular songs from his first EP ‘Rema’ and debut album ‘Rave & Rose’ but left the best for the last with 'Calm Down'. The performance was not only witnessed by Indians but also by Africans and Nigerians, who brought along with them groovy steps that left everybody in awe 

14 May,2023 06:47 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Royals crumble to big defeat as RCB reign supreme to stay in playoff hunt

Royals crumble to big defeat as RCB reign supreme to stay in playoff hunt

Chasing 172 for a win, the Royals suffered a stunning batting collapse to be bundled out in just 10.3 over for the third-lowest total in IPL history with only Shimron Hetmyer (35 off 19 balls) and Joe Root (10 off 15 balls) scoring in double-digit figures

14 May,2023 07:17 PM IST | Jaipur | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK