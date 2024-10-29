-
Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) Stage is set for a high-stakes battle in Mumbai's Worli assembly constituency as Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora belonging to the ruling Shiv Sena on Tuesday filed his nomination and will take on sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT).
Allu Arjun took to social media to share a picture of his kids- Arha and Ayaan - posing in their Halloween costumes. However, he makes a keen observation29 October,2024 01:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Fraudsters used to share a counterfeit investment app link—Sharekipo29 October,2024 08:44 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
From physical gold to bonds and other financial instruments, gold investment has evolved over the years. On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, experts explain various investment avenues29 October,2024 09:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Gilchrist said that he was in a panic when skipper Ricky Ponting injured himself in the ICC Champions Trophy 2004 ahead of the series29 October,2024 01:28 PM IST | Sydney | mid-day online correspondent
