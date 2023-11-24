Breaking News
Mumbai cop dismissed for relationship with married woman
Mumbai: Congress to hold protest march on Nov 26 to oppose Dharavi redevelopment project
Mumbai: BEST gets 10 new single-decker electric buses
Those who stole our party will sit at home after Dec 31: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra govt depts allowed to transact with 8 pvt banks, MSCB
City News

In Focus

Ajit Pawar faction submits 40 responses to Speaker, Sharad Pawar group gives 9
NCP disqualification pleas

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the NCP submitted their responses to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker in connection with NCP disqualification pleas

10 times Salman Khan has played the role of 'Prem' in Bollywood

24 November,2023 06:24 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Ent Top Stories: Trisha's reaction to Mansoor's apology; Ranbir's first tattoo

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

24 November,2023 07:35 PM IST | Tanmayi Savadi
Mumbai
Maharashtra ATS nab suspect from Kerala who threatened to blow up Mumbai airport
The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) have nabbed a suspect from Kerala who had on Thursday allegedly threatened to blow up the Mumbai International Airport

24 November,2023 04:47 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
Lifestyle News
Maggie lasagna? We share innovative spicy Maggi recipes for you to try

From a simple dish that required only water to becoming a whole spicy affair, Maggi has witnessed countless variations. If you like your Maggi with added flavours, we bring you some innovative variations of this staple that are sure to salivate your mouth

24 November,2023 10:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Oscar Pistorius to be freed on parole ten years after killing girlfriend

The double-amputee Olympian has been in jail since late 2014 for the Valentine's Day 2013 killing of model Reeva Steenkamp

24 November,2023 06:52 PM IST | Pretoria | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


