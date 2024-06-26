Breaking News
Boy kidnapped for ransom in Jalna, rescued; his neighbour among 3 held
Drugs worth Rs 18.90 lakh seized; 3 held in Thane
No MVA ally should name CM face, instead focus on gaining power: Jayant Patil
CR's Harbour line services can now hit top speed of 95 kmph
Accused held after 11 years from UP in 2013 Palghar murder case
Weather News

In Focus

No MVA ally should name CM face, instead focus on gaining power: Jayant Patil

Jayant Patil also said that no MVA ally should (unilaterally) declare the number of seats it is contesting as winnability will be the only criteria in the upcoming polls

Aditi Rao Hydari waits for over 19 hours for her luggage at Heathrow Airport

26 June,2024 09:58 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ahead of 'Kalki 2898 AD' release, Prithviraj Sukumaran extends wishes to Prabhas

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared an image of the Kalki 2898 AD poster on his Instagram story, with the text: "All the best brother!"

26 June,2024 09:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Ather electric scooter plant to come up in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar: Fadnavis

The plant will produce up to one million units of vehicles and battery packs annually and create around 4,000 jobs, Devendra Fadnavis said

26 June,2024 05:24 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
How Mumbai’s iconic restaurants stay relevant in changing times

Mid-Day Premium How Mumbai’s iconic restaurants stay relevant in changing times

At a time when Mumbai boasts of restaurants in every far-reaching area that goes beyond South Mumbai, diners are spoilt for choice. However, heritage restaurants that have stood the test of time are doing more to slowly open doors wide open for every kind of diner. With major or subtle tweaks to not only their menus but also interior design

26 June,2024 12:17 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Exile to excellence! Rashid Khan's evolution into Afghanistan's World Cup icon

Rashid's big international break came when former Pakistan skippers Rashid Latif, Inzamam-ul-Haq and fast bowler Kabir Khan coached Afghanistan in the team's early years

26 June,2024 07:45 PM IST | Karachi | mid-day online correspondent

