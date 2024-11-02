Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra college’s teachers get relief from poll duty
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Logjam continues in Mahim
Mumbai: Scooterist's throat cut by wire hanging from hoarding
Mumbai: 50 plastic drums seized from passengers on WR
Mumbai: 22-year-old man stabbed to death over bursting of firecrackers
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Two injured after fire breaks out at 31-storey residential building in Goregaon

The blaze erupted at around 12.49 pm and was confined to a flat on the second floor of the Kalptaru Residency building, located at Siddarth Nagar near Prabodhan Garden in Goregaon West area

Suhana Khan wishes daddy dearest SRK ‘happy birthday’ with throwback pics

Suhana Khan wishes daddy dearest SRK ‘happy birthday’ with throwback pics

02 November,2024 04:07 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Sonam, Karan were wearing Rohit Bal creations when they heard of his death

Sonam, Karan were wearing Rohit Bal creations when they heard of his death

Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor were in the midst of Diwali celebrations when they received the news of Rohit Bal's demise. They were both wearing creations by the ace designer at the time

02 November,2024 02:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Govt will reach roots of it, strict action will be taken: Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique murder case

Govt will reach roots of it, strict action will be taken: Maharashtra CM

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants near the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in the Nirmal Nagar area of Mumbai

02 November,2024 01:20 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
PHOTOS: Rohit Bal passes away at 63; here's all you need to know about him

PHOTOS: Rohit Bal passes away at 63; here's all you need to know about him

Celebrated Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal passed away on November 1 after suffering from a heart attack in his long battle with heart ailments. In a career spanning over three decades, he was known for creating a distinct style statement for men and women not only in India but around the world

02 November,2024 04:16 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
India strike early after taking slender lead against New Zealand at tea

India strike early after taking slender lead against New Zealand at tea

India took a lead of 28 runs after Shubman Gill (90) missed his century and Ajaz Patel (5/103) found his mojo to claim another five-for

02 November,2024 03:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK