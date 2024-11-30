Breaking News
Day after order on Waqf Board, govt withdraws GR after social media backlash
WR to operate night block between Marine Lines and Mahim on Saturday
Three held for running prostitution racket in Thane
Congress must introspect about poll drubbing: Ashok Chavan
Mumbai Police nabs trio with multiple firearms, live cartridges
Mumbai News LIVE: Maharashtra's new government to be sworn in on December 5
Mumbai News LIVE Updates: The swearing-in ceremony for Maharashtra's new government is scheduled for the afternoon of December 5 at Azad Maidan, confirmed state Protocol Department officials. While the CM-elect is yet to be officially decided, the BJP's legislative party meeting on December 4 is expected to confirm that the new chief minister will be from the BJP.

Police complaint against 'Pushpa 2' star Allu Arjun for using the term 'Army'

30 November,2024 01:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Raj Kundra slams media outlets dragging wife Shilpa Shetty’s name amid ED raids

After Shilpa Shetty’s lawyer stated about the ‘Dhadkan’ star not being connected to the ED raids, Raj Kundra took to Instagram and asked the media to not drag his wife’s name into unrelated matters

30 November,2024 12:16 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Leopard spotted in Udgir town; search operation launched
The feline was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside a local resident's house located close to the Udgir fort around 5.20 am, an official said

29 November,2024 11:22 PM IST | Latur | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Mid-Day’s top 10 lifestyle stories for weekend reading

From cultural events to concert updates across India, and from health tips to fashion guides, here are Mid-day’s top lifestyle stories this week.

30 November,2024 02:31 PM IST | Raaina Jain
"Trust your game like Virat Kohli": Ponting tells these Australian batsmen

Virat Kohli fell to Josh Hazlewood for five in the first innings but made an unbeaten 100, his 30th Test hundred, in the second innings that helped India set a massive 534-run target

30 November,2024 12:24 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

