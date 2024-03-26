Breaking News
Exclusive | Police's well-intentioned move backfires: Yeh drama band karo!
Mumbai: Why teachers are up in arms against state
BMC property tax crisis: Revenue falls to record low
Mumbai: A month later, FIR filed in society wedding blaze case
Mumbai: Man kills son who opposed his alcohol addiction
BMC property tax crisis: Revenue falls to record low

As Mumbai’s cash flow dries up, BMC scrambles to salvage budget

'Every time SRK removed his shirt I would throw up': Farah Khan on pregnancy

26 March,2024 10:44 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Netizens criticise Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Heroes Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff take on the challenged to save the world from a deadly weapon in this over three minute long clip

26 March,2024 01:56 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Cardiovascular diseases on the rise among young citizens post-COVID-19

Experts shed light on the link between COVID-19 and cardiovascular complications, urging proactive monitoring

26 March,2024 07:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Lifestyle News
Varicose veins prevalent in 40 to 50 pct Indians: Don’t ignore this condition

Varicose veins are enlarged, twisted veins, typically in the legs, caused by faulty valves within the veins, leading to blood pooling and bulging. This article sheds light on the symptoms, causes and treatment of varicose veins, offering insights into managing this common circulatory condition

26 March,2024 10:27 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia announces the schedule for five-match tests

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will help the Aussies and the Indians to make a strong place for themselves in next year's ICC World Test Championship final. It will be for the first time since 1991/92 that both the cricketing giants will clash against each other in five test matches

26 March,2024 02:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

