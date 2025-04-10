Breaking News
IPL 2025

In Focus

We have issues with only two of CGWA guidelines: Mumbai Water Tanker Association
Mumbai

Mumbai Tanker Association general secretary Rajesh Thakur says asking well owners to ensure vehicles don’t halt on road isn’t practical

Netizens reacts as comedian Kapil Sharma undergoes significant weight loss

10 April,2025 09:28 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ram Gopal Varma announces horror-comedy 'Police Station Mein Bhoot'

Ram Gopal Varma said that he is all set to reunite with actor Manoj Bajpayee. He said that their next title Police Station Mein Bhoot will be a horror-comedy

10 April,2025 10:41 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
MahaRERA issues mandatory guidelines for project advertisements

Hereon, all housing project advertisements must prominently and mandatorily include the MahaRERA registration number, MahaRERA website and the project’s QR code specific to the project

10 April,2025 10:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Lifestyle News
The White Lotus Season 3-inspired styling tips to ace your summer vacay wardrobe

In the third season of The White Lotus, the luxurious resort wear-heavy wardrobes of the cast are just as arresting as the murder mystery plot that lies at the heart of the series. Is it any surprise then that the series has been serving plenty of maximalist style inspiration for those jetting away to exotic tropical locales in the coming months? (Story by Anindita Paul)

10 April,2025 11:12 AM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
IPL 2025: RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 24 lakh for team's slow over-rate

Gujarat Titans won the match by 58 runs. Set a target of 218, the Royals were all out for 159 in 19.2 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday

10 April,2025 11:00 AM IST | Ahmedabad | PTI

Trending News:


