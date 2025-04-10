-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Events
Mumbai Tanker Association general secretary Rajesh Thakur says asking well owners to ensure vehicles don’t halt on road isn’t practical
Ram Gopal Varma said that he is all set to reunite with actor Manoj Bajpayee. He said that their next title Police Station Mein Bhoot will be a horror-comedy10 April,2025 10:41 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Hereon, all housing project advertisements must prominently and mandatorily include the MahaRERA registration number, MahaRERA website and the project’s QR code specific to the project10 April,2025 10:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
In the third season of The White Lotus, the luxurious resort wear-heavy wardrobes of the cast are just as arresting as the murder mystery plot that lies at the heart of the series. Is it any surprise then that the series has been serving plenty of maximalist style inspiration for those jetting away to exotic tropical locales in the coming months? (Story by Anindita Paul)10 April,2025 11:12 AM IST | Raaina Jain
Gujarat Titans won the match by 58 runs. Set a target of 218, the Royals were all out for 159 in 19.2 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday10 April,2025 11:00 AM IST | Ahmedabad | PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT