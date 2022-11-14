×
Breaking News
Morbi bridge collapse: SC agrees to list for hearing PIL seeking judicial probe
Covid-19: Mumbai records 15 new cases, zero death
UK PM Rishi Sunak calls for global action against 'rogue state' Russia at G20
Court likely to pass order on Nawab Malik's bail plea on November 24
Mamata condemns Akhil Giri's remarks, apologises to Prez on behalf of TMC
Why not await EC decision on 'bow and arrow' election symbol, ask HC

In Focus

The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,34,692 after 25 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours

Morbi bridge collapse: SC agrees to list for hearing PIL seeking judicial probe

Entertainment News
Armaan Malik wins 'Best India Act' at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022

The popular Bollywood singer has won the prestigious award for second time in the same category. This time, the 'Jab Tak' hitmaker has earned the MTV Europe Award 2022 for his English single, 'You'

14 November,2022 08:06 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
News
Sidhu Moose Wala's parents meet Punjab DGP

Moose Wala's parents, however, did not speak to the media after the meeting

14 November,2022 09:21 PM IST | Chandigarh | PTI
Lifestyle News
World Diabetes Day: Why diabetic patients with Covid-19 need more attention

Premium

The world observes Diabetes Day on November 14. A Mumbai expert dissects the disease better to help people suffering from it and those taking care of them understand it better

14 November,2022 11:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Pakistan must learn how to close out big games: Shan Masood

Masood said the young team had a bright future, but needed to learn how to win the tight moments. “I think the next step this young team has to take is finishing games, finishing out close moments”

14 November,2022 07:34 AM IST | Melbourne | PTI



