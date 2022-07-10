In Focus
Mumbai
BMC to deploy CDRF across Mumbai10 July,2022 08:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve The jawans will be located at strategic locations so they can take quick action in times of disaster
On the occasion of Eid Al Adha on Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam greeted fans who gathered outside their residence Mannat in Mumbai. Maintaining his Eid tradition, Shah Rukh and Abram were seen waving at fans from the balcony of Mannat.10 July,2022 06:11 PM IST | mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde performed the annual official Maha Puja of Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur Temple on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi along with his wife on Sunday. Pics/Atul Kamble10 July,2022 02:22 PM IST
The study, which was recently published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, found that eating the fruit can actually help boost overall diet quality10 July,2022 05:07 PM IST | Washington | ANI
Raducanu, 19, has multi-million sponsorship deals with nine firms, but a dip in performance this year has attracted a lot of criticism10 July,2022 08:06 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent