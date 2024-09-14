-
Mumbai to become first city to combine communications-based train control and Kavach tech, which will double the number of services over a period of three years
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who have been actively contributing to society and making moves in the direction of environmental conservation, made an exception to the VIP privileges14 September,2024 10:16 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The woman had paid the sum as tax to claim the ‘gift’ sent by a man from UK who had recently befriended her on social media and proposed to marry her14 September,2024 07:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
The 10-day-long Ganeshotsav is about to end on September 17. As people prepare to navigate life after the festive season, mental health experts share ways to manage post-festival blues and nutritionists suggest ways to detoxify the body with proper diet and rest14 September,2024 09:37 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Juhu side hold nerve to beat JBCN Int’l via tense shootout for girls U-16 Division-II title14 September,2024 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Neeraj Anand
