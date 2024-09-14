Breaking News
EXCLUSIVE: Mumbai local train headway to come down from 180 secs to 150 secs
Mumbai to become first city to combine communications-based train control and Kavach tech, which will double the number of services over a period of three years

Why Raveena Tandon apologised for refusing to take a photo with fans in London

14 September,2024 11:34 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram ditch VIP darshan at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who have been actively contributing to society and making moves in the direction of environmental conservation, made an exception to the VIP privileges

14 September,2024 10:16 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai: VFX artist duped of Rs 5.10 lakh in ‘gift fraud’

The woman had paid the sum as tax to claim the ‘gift’ sent by a man from UK who had recently befriended her on social media and proposed to marry her

14 September,2024 07:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Mid-Day Premium Expert tips to keep your mental and physical health on track post festive season

The 10-day-long Ganeshotsav is about to end on September 17. As people prepare to navigate life after the festive season, mental health experts share ways to manage post-festival blues and nutritionists suggest ways to detoxify the body with proper diet and rest

14 September,2024 09:37 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Jamnabai on a high!

Juhu side hold nerve to beat JBCN Int’l via tense shootout for girls U-16 Division-II title

14 September,2024 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Neeraj Anand

