- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
Mumbai weather update: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 31 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 45 mm and 61 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours
Naomi shared the news of her second baby's arrival via Instagram with an adorable picture of the newborn30 June,2023 09:26 AM IST | Los Angeles | ANI
The NCP Chief also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the Uniform Civil Code30 June,2023 10:00 AM IST | Pune | ANI
Every year, June is observed as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month. Many people in India suffer from it due to traumatic events such as natural disasters, terrorist attacks and communal violence, but often may not realise it. Experts explain the causes, effects and need for timely intervention to treat the mental health condition30 June,2023 09:19 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Giving an update about Nathan Lyon’s injury on day two of the second Ashes 2023 Test, Australia's batter Steve Smith said that his injury "did not look good"30 June,2023 09:35 AM IST | London | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT