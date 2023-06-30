Breaking News
Rs 247-crore bridge in tatters: NHAI turns up the heat on contractor
Mumbai: Protest may show the true state of Shiv Sena (UBT)
Mira Road goat row: Now, FIR on Muslim man
Mumbai: Metro body does its bit to ease city’s monsoon suffering
Mumbai: Two drown in well at Nalasopara
Mumbai weather update: Moderate rain with possibility of heavy rainfall today

Mumbai weather update: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 31 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 45 mm and 61 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours

In Pics: Celebs grace the screening of The Night Manager 2

30 June,2023 09:18 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Naomi Campbell, 53, welcomes second child

Naomi shared the news of her second baby's arrival via Instagram with an adorable picture of the newborn

30 June,2023 09:26 AM IST | Los Angeles | ANI
News
Unrest in states ruled by BJP, says NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

The NCP Chief also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the Uniform Civil Code

30 June,2023 10:00 AM IST | Pune | ANI
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month: Symptoms, causes and treatment

Every year, June is observed as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month. Many people in India suffer from it due to traumatic events such as natural disasters, terrorist attacks and communal violence, but often may not realise it. Experts explain the causes, effects and need for timely intervention to treat the mental health condition

30 June,2023 09:19 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Ashes 2023: 'Didn't look good,' says Steve Smith about Nathan Lyon's injury

Giving an update about Nathan Lyon’s injury on day two of the second Ashes 2023 Test, Australia's batter Steve Smith said that his injury "did not look good"

30 June,2023 09:35 AM IST | London | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


