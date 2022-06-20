×
Mumbai: Covid-19 ICU hospitalisations up 187 per cent
Mumbai: Bus depots, railway stations to be charging hubs for all EVs in city
Check-up for Covid-19? Get full body check done, too: Experts
Mumbai: Rains missing, yet two injured in boulder fall, fire in city
Multiple people shot at including police officer in Washington DC

Mumbai: Lookout notice busts family’s plan to sneak into UK with fake passports

They were planning to fly to Abu Dhabi on real passports, finish journey via Trinidad and Tobago on forged passports

Train services on WR disrupted due to girder launching work of Delisle ROB Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan celebrate Father's Day

Entertainment News
KK's daughter Taamara shares throwback pictures as she remembers her dad
Father's Day

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, she posted some childhood pictures which also included her brother Nakul and mother Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna

20 June,2022 02:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Mumbai, Thane; IMD issues orange alert
Weather update

According to IMD, moderate to intense spells of rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad during next 3-4 hours

20 June,2022 10:56 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Goodbye, Internet Explorer: Mumbaikars get nostalgic about the browser

Premium

As the world bid adieu to the iconic browser on June 15, four Mumbaikars who grew up with it share their fond memories of using Internet Explorer before moving on to faster options. While they will miss it, they are also thankful and look forward to a better future to browse the internet

20 June,2022 10:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
On This Day: Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid made their Test debut

June 20th is an auspicious day in the history of Indian cricket. It was the day when three of India's biggest legends,Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid graced the Test match stage. The trio have enjoyed immense success at the international level leaving fans with amazing memories that they will cherish forever. Picture courtesy/Virat Kohli's Instagram account, Sourav Ganguly's Instagram account, and Mid-day archives

20 June,2022 02:37 PM IST | Mumbai

