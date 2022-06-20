In Focus
-
Mumbai
Mumbai: Lookout notice busts family’s plan to sneak into UK with fake passports20 June,2022 08:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan They were planning to fly to Abu Dhabi on real passports, finish journey via Trinidad and Tobago on forged passports
-
-
-
They were planning to fly to Abu Dhabi on real passports, finish journey via Trinidad and Tobago on forged passports
Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, she posted some childhood pictures which also included her brother Nakul and mother Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna20 June,2022 02:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
According to IMD, moderate to intense spells of rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad during next 3-4 hours20 June,2022 10:56 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
As the world bid adieu to the iconic browser on June 15, four Mumbaikars who grew up with it share their fond memories of using Internet Explorer before moving on to faster options. While they will miss it, they are also thankful and look forward to a better future to browse the internet20 June,2022 10:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
June 20th is an auspicious day in the history of Indian cricket. It was the day when three of India's biggest legends,Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid graced the Test match stage. The trio have enjoyed immense success at the international level leaving fans with amazing memories that they will cherish forever. Picture courtesy/Virat Kohli's Instagram account, Sourav Ganguly's Instagram account, and Mid-day archives20 June,2022 02:37 PM IST | Mumbai