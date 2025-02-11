Breaking News
Ulhasnagar reports 135 dog bites in a day; 335 since Jan, and 21,411 in 2024
Exclusive | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Rs 1 lakh crore cut expected amid revenue crunch
Maharashtra HSC exam from today: Govt’s strict measures to ensure fair board exams
Mumbai: Biker dies after crashing into bus in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: Malad locals stage protest, demand reopening of bridge for bikers
Maha Mumbai Metro surpasses 150 million riders, marking a major milestone

Maha Mumbai Metro has achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing 150 million riders on Metro Lines 2A and 7. With increasing adoption of the Mumbai 1 Card, commuters are experiencing seamless and efficient travel across the city.

'Suzhal - The Vortex' season 2 to premiere on Prime Video on February 28

11 February,2025 02:10 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Celebrity Life News
AICWA demands THESE actions against India’s Got Latent, Samay & Ranveer

The AICWA listed four demands in the press release. First, they called for an immediate ban on India’s Got Latent. Second, legal action against host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia.

11 February,2025 12:23 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Oshiwara furniture market, no injuries reported

According to the BMC, the fire broke out at 11:52 AM at the Oshiwara Furniture Market, near A1 Darbar Restaurant on Swami Vivekanand Marg in Jogeshwari West

11 February,2025 12:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Hobby class to long drive, 10 unique date ideas to celebrate Valentine’s Day

If you want to plan a special date this Valentine's Day, and are looking for out-of-the-box ways to celebrate your bond, here are a few date ideas you can explore

11 February,2025 01:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
BCCI to decide Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the mega event on February 11

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Jasprit Bumrah's fitness will be crucial for the "Men in Blue" campaign. The eight-team tournament will feature 15 matches and will be played across Pakistan and Dubai

11 February,2025 01:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

