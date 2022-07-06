×
Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde asks Covid-19 task force to continue its work
Sena changes its chief whip in Lok Sabha; Rajan Vichare replaces Bhavana Gawali
Mumbai logs 695 Covid-19 cases, no death
Maharashtra: 12 of 18 Sena MPs will join our camp, claims MLA of Shinde group

In Focus

Salman Khan's advocate gets death threat, letter mentions Moose Wala's fate

A Jodhpur Police official says that the matter is being investigated and the lawyer has been provided with police security

Govt asks companies to cut edible oils price by up to Rs 10/litre

Govt asks companies to cut edible oils price by up to Rs 10/litre
Birthday Special: All about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love story

Birthday Special: All about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love story
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Ranveer Singh shares whacky selfie on his 37th birthday; Bollywood showers love
See Post

Ranveer Singh shares whacky selfie on his 37th birthday; Bollywood showers love

He wrote in his caption- "Peak Me. Lavv Yewww."

06 July,2022 03:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Sena changes its chief whip in Lok Sabha; Rajan Vichare replaces Bhavana Gawali
Mumbai

Sena changes its chief whip in Lok Sabha; Rajan Vichare replaces Bhavana Gawali

'It is to inform you that Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party has nominated Rajan Vichare, MP (LS) as the chief whip in Lok Sabha in place of Bhavana Gawali, MP (LS), with immediate effect,' Raut says in a letter to Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi

06 July,2022 05:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Practice these seven indoor yoga exercises to keep fit this monsoon

Practice these seven indoor yoga exercises to keep fit this monsoon

Good eating habits and adequate rest along with different kinds of exercises can help keep one safe during the rainy season. While it may not be possible to exercise outside during this time, there are quite a few yoga practices that can be done inside the house

06 July,2022 05:49 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in away ODI series against WI; Rohit, Virat rested

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in away ODI series against WI; Rohit, Virat rested

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the series

06 July,2022 04:14 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK