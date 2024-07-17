Breaking News
Puja Khedkar row: Controversial IAS probationer recalled
Exclusive | Mumbai: Uber-luxe homes to rise, as a city icon comes down
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: How did hoarding go from 200 sq ft to 33,600 sq ft?
Mumbai: Five dead, 42 injured as in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Mumbai rains: Monsoon illness on the rise
Mumbai Metro Line 3: City's first underground metro to begin from July 24

It will run over a distance of 33.5 km from Aarey colony to Cuffe Parade, covering 27 stops

Director Ranjan breaks silence after leaving The Sabarmati Report

17 July,2024 12:23 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
'Log paglaye the': Birthday boy Ravi Kishan is all of us as he runs into Big B

Ravi Kishan is a die-hard fan of Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He recently ran into him at Anant and Radhika Ambani’s wedding in Mumbai. 

17 July,2024 12:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Prakash Ambedkar to launch yatra over reservation issue from July 25

Ambedkar demanded that the Kunbi caste certificates issued without the people applying for it be cancelled and political parties clear their stand on the reservation issue

17 July,2024 02:51 PM IST | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Gauri Khan's top monsoon hacks, new design project with Manish Malhotra

Mid-Day Premium Gauri Khan's top monsoon hacks, new design project with Manish Malhotra

Design luminaires Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra give Midday.com an exclusive tour of a newly launched experiential centre in Andheri, offering nine distinct interior themes for homebuyers. Plus, Gauri shares her top monsoon hacks and insights into emerging real estate trends

17 July,2024 10:34 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Paris Olympics 2024: Highest-seeded Indian table tennis players

Sreeja Akula (16th) and Manika Batra (18th) are the highest-seeded Indian players at the Paris 2024 Olympics table tennis tournament. Here is all you need to know about them (Pic: AFP/File Pic)

17 July,2024 03:45 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

