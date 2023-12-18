Breaking News
Mumbai: Residents of Mulund East say, 'Don’t want swarms of PAPs to come here'
Mumbai: Parel TT flyover resurfacing completed, repairs pending
Mangal Prabhat Lodha: Organise competitions on topic of Lord Shree Ram in BMC schools
Mumbai: Gang gatecrashes wedding in Andheri, flees with cash and phones
JJ doctor under fire for ‘5 avoidable deaths’
Vasai: Former administrator Rocky Gonsalves faces fresh charges for fraud, harassment
City News

In Focus

Mumbai builder who duped 27 persons of Rs 40 crore in EOW custody

The EOW case against Tanna is the ninth and latest wherein 27 people were defrauded of a collective Rs 40 crore

Samantha responds to netizen who asked if she plans on getting married again

18 December,2023 12:22 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Neha Dhupia to make her International film debut with Ali El Arabi’s 'Blue 52'

Actor Neha Dhupia is set to captivate global audiences with her debut international film, Blue 52, directed by renowned Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi.

18 December,2023 01:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Gang gatecrashes wedding in Andheri, flees with cash and phones

Police suspect involvement of trio, including minor boy, in Borivali robbery too

18 December,2023 07:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Lifestyle News
How city real estate content creators are changing the way you search for homes

At a time when people enjoy food and travel content on social media, real estate brokers are becoming content creators. Mid-day.com spoke to real estate agents in Mumbai to learn more

18 December,2023 10:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Plaudits for India on historic Test win, but not all is lost for England

India barely displayed any rust of not having played Test cricket in two years, and a first at home after nine years

18 December,2023 11:40 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

