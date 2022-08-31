×
According to ANI tweet, Sharad Pawar said, "Can consider contesting elections together under the Common Minimum Program."

Madam used to beat me when I made mistake, says domestic help of Seema Patra

Tiger Shroff's name manifestation on KWK; Zoya Akhtar on 'The Archies'

Ganesh Chaturthi: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes home Lord Ganesha along with son AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan and his younger son, AbRam together welcomed Lord Ganesha on Wednesday to their home, Mannat

31 August,2022 06:01 PM IST | Mumbai
Sonali Phogat death: Haryana Police detains man, Goa Police arrives for probe

Haryana Police has recovered the items following which the questioning is underway. Goa Police reached the state earlier today for further investigation into Sonali Phogat death case

31 August,2022 05:29 PM IST | Hisar | ANI
IN PHOTOS: Mumbaikars make eco-friendly, homemade idols for Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbaikars are excited to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year, especially because they can enjoy the festival to the fullest after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. As there has been awareness over the years about how Plaster Of Paris (POP) idols create water pollution, many devotees in the city have moved towards eco-friendly alternatives like paper and clay, and even make their idols at home

31 August,2022 03:57 PM IST
David Warner and other cricketers get the festive mode on for Ganesh Chaturthi

The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival has started in Maharashtra and around the world  with the coronavirus pandemic no longer casting its shadow on the celebrations

31 August,2022 02:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

