Six sword-wielding men barge into shrine, take Rs 40,80,000 in gold, cash
Ulhasnagar

Assailants tie up, threaten family living there; Vitthalwadi cops, crime branch probing matter

‘Mumbai needs one dry day a week’

Malaika Arora shines bright like a diamond in this yellow thigh-high slit dress

Entertainment News
Ganeshotsav: Connection with Lord Ganesha is beyond words, says Vrushali Chavan
With the most awaited festival Ganeshotsav just around the corner, all the eyes are eagerly waiting to seek darshan of Lord Ganesha and seek His divine blessings

30 August,2022 06:05 PM IST | Mumbai | Satish Sundaresan
Mumbai
Big dog bites delivery man’s crotch at Panvel high-rise

Incident puts responsibilities of pet parents of big breeds in sharp focus at a time when animal lovers and other residents across city are at loggerheads

31 August,2022 07:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Lifestyle News
Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai chefs share unique recipes of modaks for you to relish

This Ganeshotsav, move over the traditional modak and try your hands at adding a twist to it or simply something new. Mumbai chefs share unique recipes to make the sweet dish loved by Lord Ganesh. They not only suggest making a healthy-savoury version, but also prod you to add tangerine, pineapple and even puranpoli

31 August,2022 01:41 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
David Warner and other cricketers get the festive mode on for Ganesh Chaturthi

The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival has started in Maharashtra and around the world  with the coronavirus pandemic no longer casting its shadow on the celebrations

31 August,2022 02:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

