In Focus
-
Mumbai
Six sword-wielding men barge into shrine, take Rs 40,80,000 in gold, cash31 August,2022 08:04 AM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble Assailants tie up, threaten family living there; Vitthalwadi cops, crime branch probing matter
-
-
-
Assailants tie up, threaten family living there; Vitthalwadi cops, crime branch probing matter
With the most awaited festival Ganeshotsav just around the corner, all the eyes are eagerly waiting to seek darshan of Lord Ganesha and seek His divine blessings30 August,2022 06:05 PM IST | Mumbai | Satish Sundaresan
Incident puts responsibilities of pet parents of big breeds in sharp focus at a time when animal lovers and other residents across city are at loggerheads31 August,2022 07:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
This Ganeshotsav, move over the traditional modak and try your hands at adding a twist to it or simply something new. Mumbai chefs share unique recipes to make the sweet dish loved by Lord Ganesh. They not only suggest making a healthy-savoury version, but also prod you to add tangerine, pineapple and even puranpoli31 August,2022 01:41 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival has started in Maharashtra and around the world with the coronavirus pandemic no longer casting its shadow on the celebrations31 August,2022 02:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent