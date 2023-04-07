Breaking News
Mumbai: Crook pushes woman into loan trap, then dupes her
Mumbai: BMC to conduct Covid drill on April 10, 11
Now, BMC identifies 20 deadliest spots in Mumba
MBBS student's murder: Police to launch a final bid to retrieve body
shot-button
IPL-News

In Focus

Now, BMC identifies 20 deadliest spots in Mumbai

In 3 yrs, 132 people were killed in these crash-prone spots; BMC aims to make them safer by design

Confirmed! BTS's Yoongi aka Suga and IU collaborate for 'People Pt 2'

Confirmed! BTS's Yoongi aka Suga and IU collaborate for 'People Pt 2'

07 April,2023 10:16 AM IST | South Korea | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie seek blessing at Siddhivinayak temple

Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie seek blessing at Siddhivinayak temple

Meanwhile, ahead of the global debut of the AGBO spy series Citadel, Priyanka bagged a new Hollywood project in which she will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'

07 April,2023 08:49 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Mumbai: Crook pushes woman into loan trap, then dupes her

Mumbai: Crook pushes woman into loan trap, then dupes her

Kurar police arrest man after woman finds he had transferred Rs 50,000 to himself and bought a phone using her ID and bank account details

07 April,2023 07:43 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Lifestyle News
Mumbai expert explains what is glaucoma and the need for regular eye checkups

Mid-Day Premium Mumbai expert explains what is glaucoma and the need for regular eye checkups

It’s impossible for those with the ability to see to imagine a life without it but often many of us take it for granted. Among the many eye diseases causing blindness, city experts shed light on the causes of glaucoma and its prevention, along with the need to eat healthy and get regular eye checkups

07 April,2023 09:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IPL 2023: Injured Jos Buttler could miss next match v DC

IPL 2023: Injured Jos Buttler could miss next match v DC

Ravichandran Ashwin was promoted as an opener as Buttler, who injured his little finger while taking a catch to dismiss PBKS batter Shahrukh Khan, was getting stitches on his finger

07 April,2023 10:25 AM IST | Guwahati | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK