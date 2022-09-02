In Focus
Mumbai
Maharashtra govt wants to bring vultures back to life02 September,2022 09:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav State forest department and Corbett Foundation to take conservation measures to remote villages; seek to highlight the many threats to the bird
It was exactly one year ago, when the extremely affable and likeable Sidharth Shukla bid adieu to the world. Ever since then, there has not been a single moment when his fans and well-wishers must not have thought about him and missed him. Blessed with a naturally likeability factor, Sidharth Shukla still lives in every heart02 September,2022 08:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Satish Sundaresan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant in a ceremony at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi on Friday. Pics/PTI02 September,2022 12:31 PM IST
As the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi gets underway, many people will be concerned about gaining weight during this festive season. City experts dissect how one can approach nutrition and avoid weight gain during this period. They also lay emphasis on the need for diabetics, pregnant women and older adults to take care02 September,2022 10:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
The Spaniard defeated Italy's Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 at US Open 2022 but only after suffering a bizarre self-inflicted injury when leading 3-0 in the fourth set02 September,2022 11:11 AM IST | New York | AFP