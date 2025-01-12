-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
Addressing a state BJP convention in Shirdi, Amit Shah said the people of Maharashtra showed Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray their place by rejecting the politics of dynasty and betrayal in last year's elections
Arjun Varain Singh, who directed Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, is slated to direct the Gully Boy sequel which will star Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday in the lead12 January,2025 05:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Cough syrups with codeine phosphate have an intoxicating effect on nerves and they are widely abused due to easy availability at pharmacies12 January,2025 12:16 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and more than 45 crore devotees are expected for the event12 January,2025 05:03 PM IST | Prayagraj | IANS
Some of Mumbai's cricketing heroes, including legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar and former player Vinod Kambli, was on Sunday felicitated by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on the opening event of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Wankhede Stadium12 January,2025 06:35 PM IST | Srijanee Majumdar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT