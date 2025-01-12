Breaking News
Vasai crime: Sans guard, jewellery store robbed at gunpoint; owner hurt
Beed sarpanch murder: MCOCA charges filed against 8 accused
Mumbai: Not a shoe-in for drug smugglers held in Borivali
Mumbai: Malad residents ramp up protest over bikers on FOB
UGC draft rules slammed as power grab attempt
shot-button
Podcast Banner

In Focus

Sharad Pawar's long-term politics of betrayal ended by BJP's poll victory: Shah
Maharashtra

Addressing a state BJP convention in Shirdi, Amit Shah said the people of Maharashtra showed Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray their place by rejecting the politics of dynasty and betrayal in last year's elections

Ajith Kumar bags 3rd place at Dubai car racing event, kisses wife Shalini

Ajith Kumar bags 3rd place at Dubai car racing event, kisses wife Shalini

12 January,2025 06:51 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday likely to star in Gully Boy sequel: Report

Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday likely to star in Gully Boy sequel: Report

Arjun Varain Singh, who directed Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, is slated to direct the Gully Boy sequel which will star Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday in the lead

12 January,2025 05:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Thane: Two held with 192 bottles of codeine phosphate in Kalyan

Thane: Two held with 192 bottles of codeine phosphate in Kalyan

Cough syrups with codeine phosphate have an intoxicating effect on nerves and they are widely abused due to easy availability at pharmacies

12 January,2025 12:16 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mahakumbh 2025: Water laser show narrating Kumbh Katha inaugurated in Prayagraj

Mahakumbh 2025: Water laser show narrating Kumbh Katha inaugurated in Prayagraj

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and more than 45 crore devotees are expected for the event

12 January,2025 05:03 PM IST | Prayagraj | IANS
Sports News
Mumbai's cricketing heroes gather at Wankhede's 50th anniversary celebrations

Mumbai's cricketing heroes gather at Wankhede's 50th anniversary celebrations

Some of Mumbai's cricketing heroes, including legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar and former player Vinod Kambli, was on Sunday felicitated by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on the opening event of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Wankhede Stadium

12 January,2025 06:35 PM IST | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK