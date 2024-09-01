Breaking News
Oil marketing companies increase price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 39
Shivaji Maharaj statue incident: MVA leaders gather at Hutatma Chowk, will hold protest march till Gateway of India
Man finds maggot-infested bodies of parents, sister in Maharashtra
Mumbai lakes have 96.84 per cent useful water content: BMC
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city and suburbs
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

MVA leaders Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray begin protest march in Mumbai

Leaders of the opposition MVA on Sunday held a march from the iconic Hutatma Chowk to Gateway of India in south Mumbai to protest against the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district. The statue of the 17th century Maratha warrior king at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil fell on August 26

Venice Film Festival 2024: Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Amy Jackson attend

Venice Film Festival 2024: Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Amy Jackson attend

01 September,2024 11:45 AM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
Malayalam actor Jayasurya issues statement on sexual harassment allegations

Malayalam actor Jayasurya issues statement on sexual harassment allegations

Malayalam actor Jayasurya, who is currently in New York and was said to be avoiding arrest, broke his silence on sexual harassment allegations and issued a statement on Instagram

01 September,2024 10:40 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Man finds maggot-infested bodies of parents, sister in Maharashtra

Man finds maggot-infested bodies of parents, sister in Maharashtra

He went looking for them at their Palghar home in Maharashtra after they stopped picking up his daily calls; the police suspect murder

01 September,2024 08:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma
Lifestyle News
Olympic rings to stay at Eiffel Tower after Paris Paralympics 2024: Paris mayor

Olympic rings to stay at Eiffel Tower after Paris Paralympics 2024: Paris mayor

The Eiffel Tower will keep the Olympic rings that have adorned it since June after the ongoing Paralympic Games, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Saturday

01 September,2024 11:09 AM IST | Paris | AFP
Sports News
Evaldo edges out Jamari in Idar Gold Trophy (Gr 1)

Evaldo edges out Jamari in Idar Gold Trophy (Gr 1)

Interestingly, Madam Rich was the sole mount on the card accepted by the winning jockey who now has two wins from as many mounts this Pune season after returning from an overseas stint which seems to have served him well

01 September,2024 07:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Prakash Gosavi

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK