-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
Leaders of the opposition MVA on Sunday held a march from the iconic Hutatma Chowk to Gateway of India in south Mumbai to protest against the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district. The statue of the 17th century Maratha warrior king at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil fell on August 26
Malayalam actor Jayasurya, who is currently in New York and was said to be avoiding arrest, broke his silence on sexual harassment allegations and issued a statement on Instagram01 September,2024 10:40 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
He went looking for them at their Palghar home in Maharashtra after they stopped picking up his daily calls; the police suspect murder01 September,2024 08:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma
The Eiffel Tower will keep the Olympic rings that have adorned it since June after the ongoing Paralympic Games, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Saturday01 September,2024 11:09 AM IST | Paris | AFP
Interestingly, Madam Rich was the sole mount on the card accepted by the winning jockey who now has two wins from as many mounts this Pune season after returning from an overseas stint which seems to have served him well01 September,2024 07:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Prakash Gosavi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT