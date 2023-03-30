- Latest News
Western Railway introduces access controlled parking facility at Bandra Terminus
Kangana Ranaut says she's proud of her beauty, but never succumbed to vanity. Vaani Kapoor announces her OTT debut with YRF's 'Mandala Murders', shares a glimpse of her first look from the series. 'Adipurush': On Ram Navami, makers drop new poster of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's upcoming mythological drama, see! Akshay Oberoi: 2-3 kilos of salt went into my nose, hair and mouth while shooting the climax of 'Gaslight.' Celebrity Pet Parents 2! Rajpal Yadav: John Abraham and Anurag Kashyap helped me get rid of my fear of dogs.30 March,2023 06:05 PM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
The top court, however, clarified that the trial court should not be influenced by observations in the high court's order. "The observation made in the impugned order for the purpose of examining the issue of sanction should not prejudice either the prosecution or the defence, in the proceedings before the trial court," the bench said30 March,2023 02:13 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Just as more women choose to get married in their late 20s or early 30s for various reasons; they also choose to embrace motherhood far later in late 30s. Unfortunately, the biological clock keeps ticking. In such a scenario, egg freezing becomes an attractive solution for women choosing to delay pregnancy30 March,2023 05:59 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi | Aakanksha Ahire
The wait of billions of cricket-crazy fans is all set to be over with the onset of Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 31 that will see defending champions Gujarat Titans battle it out against heavyweights Chennai Super Kings30 March,2023 05:00 PM IST | Ahmedabad | mid-day online correspondent
