Maharashtra govt asks private hospitals to hold health drives
Grant Road triple murder: ‘He now knows he may hang and wants to meet family’
Mumbai: WR leaves CR far behind in 15-car race
Mumbai: BMC gets hospitals to keep COVID beds ready
Passenger loses over Rs 8 lakh from checked-in bag at Mumbai airport
Rajpal Yadav: John Abraham, Anurag Kashyap helped me get rid of my fear of dogs

30 March,2023 04:47 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Entertainment News
Kangana Ranaut proud of her beauty, Vaani Kapoor announces her OTT debut

Kangana Ranaut says she's proud of her beauty, but never succumbed to vanity. Vaani Kapoor announces her OTT debut with YRF's 'Mandala Murders', shares a glimpse of her first look from the series. 'Adipurush': On Ram Navami, makers drop new poster of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's upcoming mythological drama, see! Akshay Oberoi: 2-3 kilos of salt went into my nose, hair and mouth while shooting the climax of 'Gaslight.' Celebrity Pet Parents 2! Rajpal Yadav: John Abraham and Anurag Kashyap helped me get rid of my fear of dogs.

30 March,2023 06:05 PM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
Mumbai
Malegaon blast: See no reason to interfere with Bombay HC order, says SC

The top court, however, clarified that the trial court should not be influenced by observations in the high court's order. "The observation made in the impugned order for the purpose of examining the issue of sanction should not prejudice either the prosecution or the defence, in the proceedings before the trial court," the bench said

30 March,2023 02:13 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Priyanka Chopra froze her eggs: All you need to know about egg freezing

Just as more women choose to get married in their late 20s or early 30s for various reasons; they also choose to embrace motherhood far later in late 30s. Unfortunately, the biological clock keeps ticking. In such a scenario, egg freezing becomes an attractive solution for women choosing to delay pregnancy

30 March,2023 05:59 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
IPL 2023 opening ceremony live streaming: How to watch live on TV and online?

The wait of billions of cricket-crazy fans is all set to be over with the onset of Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 31 that will see defending champions Gujarat Titans battle it out against heavyweights Chennai Super Kings

30 March,2023 05:00 PM IST | Ahmedabad | mid-day online correspondent

