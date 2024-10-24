Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Snapchat chats bust key link in assassination case
Mumbai: Borivli police bust Chillar Chor Gang; four arrested
Mumbai: Aarey cattle farms hit by water crisis
Mumbai civic body faces revenue gap, eyes new streams of income
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Final seat-sharing of MVA can be announced by Friday morning: Nana Patole

After days of stalemate, the opposition alliance on Wednesday announced that the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) would contest 85 seats each of the total 288, and talks for the remaining seats were underway

Ent Top Stories: Vidya Balan ignored Triptii Dimri? Yash speaks about 'Ramayan'

Ent Top Stories: Vidya Balan ignored Triptii Dimri? Yash speaks about 'Ramayan'

24 October,2024 07:13 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
Spotted: 'Singham Again' boys at lunch date; Varun Dhawan on ‘KBC 16' set

Spotted: 'Singham Again' boys at lunch date; Varun Dhawan on ‘KBC 16' set

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day

24 October,2024 08:33 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
News
Maharashtra Assembly election: NCP (SP) releases first list of 45 candidates

Maharashtra Assembly election: NCP (SP) releases first list of 45 candidates

Yugendra, the son of Ajit Pawar's brother Shrinivas, will make his electoral debut in Maharashtra Assembly election. Others in the NCP (SP) list include state chief Jayant Patil (Islampur), Jitendra Awhad (Mumbra-Kalwa), Anil Deshmukh (Katol), Harshvardhan Patil (Indapur) and late RR Patil's son Rohit (Tasgaon-Kavthemahankal)

24 October,2024 07:20 PM IST | Pune | PTI
Mumbai
Mumbai: BEST fleet loses 280 buses, undertaking to slap notice on contractor

Mumbai: BEST fleet loses 280 buses, undertaking to slap notice on contractor

Latter had been unable to operate vehicles since last week, commuters inconvenienced

24 October,2024 08:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Sports News
Raphinha hat-trick helps Barca thrash Bayern in Champions League

Raphinha hat-trick helps Barca thrash Bayern in Champions League

The striker finished acrobatically from Serge Gnabry's inviting cross with Barcelona's defence all at sea.- Relentless Raphinha - Barcelona recovered their composure and began to threaten, with former Bayern striker Lewandowski firing wide and Lamine Yamal sliding in to tackle Neuer but seeing the ball roll beyond the post

24 October,2024 08:20 PM IST | Barcelona | AFP

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK