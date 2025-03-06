Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
Womens Day

In Focus

SP MLA Abu Azmi calls suspension arbitrary, alleges threats to life and family

SP MLA Abu Azmi, suspended from the Maharashtra budget session over remarks on Aurangzeb, has termed the decision arbitrary and alleged threats to his life and family

Alia Bhatt opens up about motherhood: I wonder what I was doing earlier

Alia Bhatt opens up about motherhood: I wonder what I was doing earlier

06 March,2025 11:06 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Nadaaniyan screening: Ibrahim Ali Khan touches Rekha's feet

Nadaaniyan screening: Ibrahim Ali Khan touches Rekha's feet

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, will be making his debut with the Netflix film 'Nadaaniyan'. A special screening of the film was hosted on March 5, coinciding with the leading man's birthday (All Pics/ Yogen Shah)

06 March,2025 09:16 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Maharashtra cuts red tape, waives Rs 500 stamp duty on affidavits

Maharashtra cuts red tape, waives Rs 500 stamp duty on affidavits

State does away with Rs 500 stamp paper for basic affidavits, in move expected to benefit several thousand students and citizens. Last year, the government increased stamp duty charges, raising the minimum fee for essential transactions from R100-R200 to R500. This hike placed a financial burden on students and citizens alike

06 March,2025 07:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh | Archana Dahiwal
Mumbai Guide News
Men, take inspiration from Timothee Chalamet, Andrew Garfield to nail your look

Men, take inspiration from Timothee Chalamet, Andrew Garfield to nail your look

The 2025 Oscars red carpet saw some interesting sartorial turns by men, who ditched the typical boring tux for eye-catching flair

06 March,2025 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Anindita Paul
Sports News
Iyer takes it a notch higher!

Iyer takes it a notch higher!

There are batters who fire in fits and starts and then there are those like Shreyas, who reel off impressive scores that don’t stand out on their own but collectively highlight his consistency, versatility and value

06 March,2025 07:37 AM IST | Dubai | R Kaushik

Trending News:


