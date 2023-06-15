Breaking News
Mumbai: This road will fly in the face of reason
Gargai Dam: Civic body throws tribals under the bus
Mumbai: First sewage tunnel to treat Mithi water completed
Mumbai: BMC wants builders to clean nullahs passing through their projects
Mira Road murder: Cops find shop accused got poison from
Maha: Days after body found in Thane lodge, cops nab man from India-Nepal border

Police have cracked the murder of a 65-year-old man, whose body was found at a lodge in Thane city of Maharashtra, and arrested a 20-year-old man from India-Nepal border after a long chase that took them to Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh

Entertainment Top Stories: Tiku Weds Sheru trailer launched, Rhea misses Sushant

14 June,2023 10:24 PM IST | Sanvi Patel
Entertainment News
On Ram Charan & Upasana Kamineni wedding's anniversary, Chiranjeevi blesses them

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today. The actor and the philanthropist-entrepreneur are among the most-loved couples in South cinema. They are also expecting their first child together. Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to wish the couple. As the couple completes one more year of togetherness, we take a look at some of their most adorable moments on Instagram.

14 June,2023 04:26 PM IST | Bahni Bandyopadhyay
Mumbai
120 lifeguards to be appointed at six beaches to prevent drowning incidents: BMC
Mumbai

120 guards will work in 2 shifts and ensure that citizens and tourists do not venture near the sea when it is not safe, the BMC said

14 June,2023 08:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Monsoon skincare: Beat the grease with expert beauty tips

Monsoon is around the corner and so is the bad news for skin: Humidity. We have an expert sharing the ultimate monsoon skincare guide to attaining a glowing skin amidst soaring humidity

14 June,2023 04:15 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Will luck favour India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara amid dismal form?

The failure of India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara to kick on against Australia is severely hurting as he was perceived to be in fine fettle after his recent exploits with Sussex in the County Cricket

14 June,2023 06:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

