Pollution menace: Who will pull up the BMC?
Mumbai: Top city caterer missing after booking bonanza
Maharashtra: Govt apathy makes them ripe for exploitation
Mumbai: Man held for stealing younger sister’s mangalsutra
Mumbai: You have made city a mess of wires, activists tell BMC
Maharashtra to create integrated cyber platform to tackle online crime

The Maharashtra government was working to create a "cyber platform" for the detection of cyber crime, state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Legislative Council

When Prateik Babbar paid tribute to mother Smita Patil with this special gesture

13 December,2023 01:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Christmas 2023: Paint the town red with these Kiara Advani inspired outfits

Are you already excited for Christmas 2023? If so, get ready to paint the town red with some stunning Kiara Advani-inspired outfits for the holiday season! These outfits are sure to make you stand out and look your absolute best. So, what are you waiting for? Let's dive in and explore the latest fashion trends together!

13 December,2023 03:16 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
News
In Pics: Parliament security breach

On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, chaos ensued in the Lok Sabha today on Wednesday as two individuals breached security, entered the chamber during Zero Hour, and released yellow gas from canisters. Simultaneously, two others, including a woman, protested outside the Parliament premises, spraying colored gas and shouting slogans. Pics/PTI/ANI

13 December,2023 06:41 PM IST | Editor
Lifestyle News
Love strawberries? Make these unique dishes this winter season

If you have been waiting to experiment with strawberries, then Indian chefs say there is a lot you can do with the fruit like you have never before

13 December,2023 06:36 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Rohit Sharma breaks silence on World Cup final heartbreak: 'Was hard to digest'

Rohit, who had a dream ICC World Cup 2023 as a skipper and batter till the final, was virtually in tears as he left the ground and had gone to England for a break to just relieve himself from the pain

13 December,2023 05:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

