Mumbai Central Park proposal: Keep it green, keep it clean
Mumbai: Sakinaka girls’ harassment reaches school washroom
Mumbai: Mazagaon shipyard worker held for leaking secrets to Pak honeytrap
Mumbai Coastal Road inaugurated: Will solve all teething issues soon, says BMC
Maharashtra: Homework ban! Governor leads charge for fun learning
Congress and INDIA bloc mislead people during elections: Maha CM Eknath Shinde
"Congress and INDIA bloc level false allegations and mislead the people in the country during elections," CM Shinde said

'Animal' writer Saurabh Gupta defends the film, says 'hero is as much of...'

12 March,2024 05:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ed Sheeran visits Mumbai school, swaps performances with students

Ed Sheeran is set to perform in Mumbai on Saturday. Ahead of his concert, the singer-songwriter visited a school in the city and interacted with the kids

12 March,2024 03:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Rahul promises caste census, economic survey in tribal-dominated Nandurbar

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said in Maharashtra's Nandurbar that his party's govt would carry out a caste census, economic and financial survey, and also strengthen the Forest Rights Act

12 March,2024 04:57 PM IST | Nandurbar | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Frozen foods: Dose of nutrition in 5 minutes?

As opposed to one common misconception about frozen foods being unhealthy, health experts say, they do offer various benefits when eaten properly. On the occasion of Frozen Food Month 2024, Mid-day.com spoke to health experts who weigh the pros and cons of frozen foods

12 March,2024 10:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Tendulkar, Rohit's presence at Ranji Trophy final wins the internet

The presence of Rohit and Tendulkar came a day after another Mumbai and India legend, Sunil Gavaskar, showed up

12 March,2024 05:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

