Mumbai: Hit by school van, girl dies after 11 days
Worli hit-and-run case: Cops recover discarded beer cans
Heavy rain likely to lash Mumbai today, IMD issues orange alert
Ghatkopar hoarding case: Two commissioners figure in the SIT charge sheet
Mumbai: Early morning rain, full-day of disruptions
Mumbai: Ashish Shelar’s water tank cleaning drive sees mixed response

While some say initiative promotes clean water others call it ploy to woo voters ahead of Assembly poll

Man gives his business card to Ranbir while dancing at Anant Ambani's baraat

13 July,2024 02:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Chai store to lassi shop, watch inside video of Anant-Radhika's wedding venue

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: An inside video of the dreamy wedding venue is now out, and it looks so royal that we haven't seen anything like it before

13 July,2024 02:23 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai: Rain disrupts flight schedules

Though Mumbai ATC did not disclose the exact number of flights delayed, ATC sources said delays were not too high as the runway was operational, unlike on Monday morning when operations had to be paused due to the weather

13 July,2024 08:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
EXCLUSIVE | If not a cricketer, I’d be a chef: Smriti Mandhana

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana is back in Mumbai after creating several records in the ODI series against South Africa. In a conversation with mid-day.com, she talks about her sports journey and unconventional life choices and reveals her interests beyond cricket

13 July,2024 10:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
It’s time to seal the deal!

Young Indian stars aim for a dominant show to grab series victory when they face Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I in Harare today

13 July,2024 06:48 AM IST | Harare | PTI

