Breaking News
Worli accident: Law equal for everyone, no one would be spared, says CM Shinde
NDRF rescues 49 people stranded in Thane resort after heavy rains
All schemes presented in budget permanent: CM Shinde on Uddhav's jibe
Part of building collapses in Thane; no one hurt
Worli hit and run case: Shiv Sena leader, driver arrested
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai rains: Train services and University exams cancelled

Several trains were diverted, and many others were canceled following heavy rains, the Central Railways said

Ananya is the happiest maasi as cousin Alanna and Ivor McCray welcome baby boy

08 July,2024 12:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
When Neetu revealed Rishi Kapoor was 'never a friend' to Ranbir and Riddhima

Neetu Kapoor talked about late actor Rishi Kapoor's relationship with his children Ranbir and Riddhima on 'Koffee With Karan 8'.

08 July,2024 09:13 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai faces heavy rainfall, several areas flooded; throws routine off gear

Mumbai recorded over 300 mm of rainfall in various locations within a six-hour window from 1 am to 7 am, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This substantial rainfall has led to significant waterlogging and disruptions across the city. Pics/ Sameer Syyed Abedi, Kirti Surve Parade, Rajendra B Aklekar, Prajakta Kasale

08 July,2024 11:17 AM IST | Sanjana Deshpande
Lifestyle News
To travel or not? Decoding the overtourism and irresponsible tourism catastrophe

Amid rising instances of overcrowding and irresponsible tourism practices at famous and not-so-famous tourist destinations, we speak to various stakeholders to understand the causes, impact and possible solutions

08 July,2024 10:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Sitwala wins battle of best friends with Advani in Riyadh

Mumbai cueist Dhruv chuffed to beat pal Pankaj, who he calls a legend, for third Asian billiards

08 July,2024 12:03 PM IST | Mumbai | SUNDARII IYER

