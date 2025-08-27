-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Business
- Videos
- Events
Several complaints were received by the MNS Students Wing, prompting its chief, Amit Thackeray, to intervene, the Raj-Thackeray-led MNS said in a statement
An FIR has been filed against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, among six others, for promoting faulty Hyundai cars. The complaint, filed in Rajasthan, held them responsible misleading consumers through their promotions27 August,2025 12:39 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In a post on X, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) stated that Uddhav Thackeray visited party chief Raj Thackeray's residence for darshan of Ganpati Bappa27 August,2025 05:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations get underway, eating modaks is the best way to soak in the festivities. While the traditional modaks are always a favourite, try your hand at some new variations this time, and maybe surprise Lord Ganesha and guests too with your skills27 August,2025 01:58 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
The US accounted for around 20 per cent of India’s USD 437.42 billion worth of goods exports in 2024-25 and has been India’s largest trading partner since 2021-22. In 2024-25, bilateral trade in goods stood at USD 131.8 billion (USD 86.5 billion in exports and USD 45.3 billion in imports)27 August,2025 05:15 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT