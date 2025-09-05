-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Business
- Videos
- Events
The buses will pass through Churchgate Station (Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk), Worli Sea Face, Worli Depot, Mahim, Khar Station Road (W), Santacruz Depot, Vile Parle, Andheri Station (W), Shivaji Park, Oshiwara Bridge, and Oshiwara Depot
The Korean Film Council has selected Park Chan-Wook's directorial No Other Choice as its official submission to the Academy Awards. It will be submitted in the Best International Feature category at the Oscars05 September,2025 09:58 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
After PM Modi’s address on GST 2.0, industry bodies and global experts hailed the reforms as a bold step to simplify India’s tax system. Leaders from the textile and jewellery sectors welcomed reduced rates, transparency, and growth opportunities. Experts believe GST 2.0 will boost demand, exports, and accelerate India’s economic growth.05 September,2025 12:17 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Tapping Italy's long heritage of classic, impeccable tailoring, Giorgio Armani built a multi-billion-dollar fashion empire, making his name synonymous around the world with relaxed, restrained elegance. Armani, who passed away on Thursday, September 4, aged 91, made simplicity and understatement the hallmarks of his influential style (Inputs and Pics: AFP)05 September,2025 11:10 AM IST | Raaina Jain
Russia on Friday rejected the notion of Western security guarantees for Ukraine, after more than two dozen countries pledged to form a "reassurance" force to deploy in the war-torn country if a peace deal with Moscow is reached, France 24 reported. Macron highlighted the need for a "regeneration" of the Ukrainian army.05 September,2025 12:24 PM IST | Paris | PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT