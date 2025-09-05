Breaking News
Panvel man holds family hostage, injures cops in eight-hour standoff
Mumbai: No OC for Tardeo tower without Rs 32 crore payment
Mumbai: Andheri professional falls prey to Rs 12.8 lakh Maha Kumbh contract scam
Experts hail GST revamp, say it puts ‘good’ in tax
Mumbai: Commerce dominates FYJC admissions, Arts sees only 36 thousand takers so far
Revenue Minister promises benefits through new panel for OBC welfare
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Levels

In Focus

BEST launches new AC bus route via Coastal Road, linking SoBo and Oshiwara

The buses will pass through Churchgate Station (Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk), Worli Sea Face, Worli Depot, Mahim, Khar Station Road (W), Santacruz Depot, Vile Parle, Andheri Station (W), Shivaji Park, Oshiwara Bridge, and Oshiwara Depot

King leaked pic! Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in grey hair

King leaked pic! Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in grey hair

05 September,2025 02:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
No Other Choice becomes South Korea's official submission to the Oscars

No Other Choice becomes South Korea's official submission to the Oscars

The Korean Film Council has selected Park Chan-Wook's directorial No Other Choice as its official submission to the Academy Awards. It will be submitted in the Best International Feature category at the Oscars

05 September,2025 09:58 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
GST 2.0: Industry leaders welcome new tax structure

GST 2.0: Industry leaders welcome new tax structure

After PM Modi’s address on GST 2.0, industry bodies and global experts hailed the reforms as a bold step to simplify India’s tax system. Leaders from the textile and jewellery sectors welcomed reduced rates, transparency, and growth opportunities. Experts believe GST 2.0 will boost demand, exports, and accelerate India’s economic growth.

05 September,2025 12:17 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: A look at the life and legacy of late fashion designer Giorgio Armani

IN PHOTOS: A look at the life and legacy of late fashion designer Giorgio Armani

Tapping Italy's long heritage of classic, impeccable tailoring, Giorgio Armani built a multi-billion-dollar fashion empire, making his name synonymous around the world with relaxed, restrained elegance. Armani, who passed away on Thursday, September 4, aged 91, made simplicity and understatement the hallmarks of his influential style (Inputs and Pics: AFP)

05 September,2025 11:10 AM IST | Raaina Jain
News
Russia rejects Western security as 26 countries pledge Ukraine reassurance force

Russia rejects Western security as 26 countries pledge Ukraine reassurance force

Russia on Friday rejected the notion of Western security guarantees for Ukraine, after more than two dozen countries pledged to form a "reassurance" force to deploy in the war-torn country if a peace deal with Moscow is reached, France 24 reported. Macron highlighted the need for a "regeneration" of the Ukrainian army.

05 September,2025 12:24 PM IST | Paris | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK