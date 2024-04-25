Breaking News
Mumbai: How Lawrence Bishnoi became a headache for intel sleuths and NIA
Mumbai: BMC slaps notices on unregistered nursing homes in M-East ward
Mumbai: Scammed! Young man’s overseas job turns into nightmare
Mumbai: Police still unable to find tree-killers
Salman Khan firing case: Cops request home ministry to issue LOC against Anmol Bishnoi
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Mumbai: Two bodies of missing children found in Antop Hill area

The incident came to light when the victims' parents approached the police station, reporting that their siblings had been missing since Wednesday afternoon

Lara Dutta reacts to PM Modi's controversial comments on Muslims

Lara Dutta reacts to PM Modi's controversial comments on Muslims

25 April,2024 09:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Pics: Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's three-year physical transformation

Pics: Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's three-year physical transformation

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has been pushing his limits when it comes to the physical demands of his onscreen characters. His trainer gave a glimpse of his transformation

25 April,2024 11:03 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Exclusive: MVA discussed, Mahayuti acted, says Mahadev Jankar
Lok Sabha elections 2024

Exclusive: MVA discussed, Mahayuti acted, says Mahadev Jankar

RSP boss, Parbhani candidate Mahadev Jankar say Sharad Pawar, Uddhav merely made promises, but BJP-Sena delivered

25 April,2024 06:55 AM IST | Parbhani | Sameer Surve
Lifestyle News
Amidst persistent chaos, Worli man remains Dadar railway station's guiding light

Mid-Day Premium Amidst persistent chaos, Worli man remains Dadar railway station's guiding light

Mumbai’s Dadar Railway Station is a dramatic spot for local trains. With no indicator at the city’s busiest railway station – this Mumbai local sheds two hours every morning to establish order and help lost commuters

25 April,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Almost cue-less Kothari’s silver show in Ireland

Almost cue-less Kothari’s silver show in Ireland

India No. 2 Kothari eventually went down 2-8 to Englishman David Causier 2-8 in the best-of-15-frame summit clash

25 April,2024 07:01 AM IST | Mumbai | SUNDARII IYER

Trending News:


