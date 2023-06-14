Breaking News
Woman killed by husband on suspicion of her character; two held in Thane
Maharashtra

The accused was nabbed from Murshidabad in West Bengal, the Thane Police in Maharashtra said on Wednesday

Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty posts unseen video

14 June,2023 01:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
On Ram Charan & Upasana Kamineni wedding's anniversary, Chiranjeevi blesses them

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today. The actor and the philanthropist-entrepreneur are among the most-loved couples in South cinema. They are also expecting their first child together. Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to wish the couple. As the couple completes one more year of togetherness, we take a look at some of their most adorable moments on Instagram.

14 June,2023 04:26 PM IST | Bahni Bandyopadhyay
News
Met forecasts rain, heat wave conditions in West Bengal

Kolkata and adjoining districts are likely to be hot and humid, but there are possibilities of rain and thundershowers in isolated places

14 June,2023 05:07 PM IST | Kolkata | PTI
Lifestyle News
Cyclone dumps microplastic waste onto Versova beach, experts raise concerns

Microplastics have infiltrated the city's beaches as the sea reverts muck back due to cyclone Biparjoy. Environmentalists break down how plastic debris is entering the food chain and suggest measures to mitigate the challenges

14 June,2023 04:15 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Ashwin maintains lead among bowlers; Rahane, Shardul rise in latest ICC rankings

Despite India's 209-run loss in the marquee match, Rahane's scores of 89 and 46 helped him return to the rankings chart in 37th position while Shardul, who scored a half-century in the first innings, moved up six places

14 June,2023 04:18 PM IST | Dubai | mid-day online correspondent

