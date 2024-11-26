Breaking News
Maharashtra won't have LoP: Bawankule
Congress will probe defeat, ensure Mahayuti fulfils its poll promises: Patole
Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit
Maharashtra election result: ECI submits gazette, notification to guv
WR to introduce 13 more AC services from Nov 27, check details

The addition of services will bring the total number of AC local services from 96 to 109, the Western Railway said

Ent Top Stories: Who is Akhil Akkineni's fiance, Zainab Ravdjee?

26 November,2024 07:19 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Netizens react as elderly man protects Sara Ali Khan from paparazzi

Sara was snapped in Mumbai on Tuesday as she went out to visit a salon in the city.The clips captured Sara looking slightly shocked as an elderly man tried to stop the paparazzi from filming her

26 November,2024 08:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Maharashtra election results not acceptable to anyone: Patole

Nana Patole also met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party's MP Ravindra Chavan from Maharashtra's Nanded, to discuss the performance of state's assembly election, and the bypolls

26 November,2024 05:03 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
National Milk Day 2024: Can milk supplement Vitamin D in adults?

Every year, November 26 is observed as National Milk Day in India to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien. As adults continue to suffer from Vitamin D deficiency, Mumbai experts dive into why the dairy product is important even later in life

26 November,2024 06:37 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Kohli's 21 cr to Bumrah's 18 cr: What will the Perth Test XI earn in IPL 2025?

The auction was a whirlwind ride for Indian players, with some seeing their salaries soar, while others experienced the heartbreak of being overlooked

26 November,2024 07:08 PM IST | Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


