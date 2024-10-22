-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
Police say they do not consider ongoing cases before giving character certificates to marshal aspirants, and only convictions are counted; activist says those under investigation should also be flagged
Dulquer Salmaan will be seen on the big screen after over a year. He said that his poor health prevented him from taking up more projects and caused delay in shoot of Lucky Baskhar22 October,2024 10:22 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Raut, Patole rubbish talks of the Thackeray Sena’s exit from the MVA because of stalled seat-sharing22 October,2024 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
As diphtheria claims the lives of seven children in Rajasthan, Mumbai doctors highlight the severity of the disease, its causes, symptoms and treatment, and the importance of vaccination to prevent it22 October,2024 10:22 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Defending champions Mumbai got their Ranji Trophy campaign back on track with an emphatic nine-wicket win over Maharashtra in their second Group A league game on Monday, offsetting the heavy loss to Baroda in the opening game. Moments after the win, the Sanjay Patil-led selection committee excluded Prithvi Shaw from a 16-member squad for their third league game against Tripura, despite his debut centuries in the Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Test cricket. MCA Secretary Hadap told Mid-Day that the 24-year-old opener's poor fitness was the reason for his omission from the Mumbai squad. (Pic: AFP)22 October,2024 10:29 AM IST | E A
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT