Mumbai court acquits man of rape charges due to 11-month live-in agreement
Baba Siddique murder: Police claim suspects are not cooperating in investigation
Pak still trying to spill blood in Kashmir: LG
After 114 hoax calls, aviation ministry announces measures to bolster airport security
Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar joins poll race, eyes Thane seat
Mumbai: Clean-up marshal caught for extortion bid has a molestation case

Police say they do not consider ongoing cases before giving character certificates to marshal aspirants, and only convictions are counted; activist says those under investigation should also be flagged

Kader Khan birth anniversary 2024: 10 must-watch films of the actor and writer

22 October,2024 09:41 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Dulquer Salmaan returns to cinema after a year owing to health issues

Dulquer Salmaan will be seen on the big screen after over a year. He said that his poor health prevented him from taking up more projects and caused delay in shoot of Lucky Baskhar

22 October,2024 10:22 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Congress finalises 96 candidates for Maharashtra polls; to meet allies today
Maharashtra Elections

Mid-Day Premium Congress finalises 96 candidates for Maharashtra polls; to meet allies today

Raut, Patole rubbish talks of the Thackeray Sena’s exit from the MVA because of stalled seat-sharing

22 October,2024 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
Lifestyle News
Diphtheria kills seven children in Rajasthan: Know all about this deadly disease

Mid-Day Premium Diphtheria kills seven children in Rajasthan: Know all about this deadly disease

As diphtheria claims the lives of seven children in Rajasthan, Mumbai doctors highlight the severity of the disease, its causes, symptoms and treatment, and the importance of vaccination to prevent it

22 October,2024 10:22 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
From prodigal talent to fitness issues: Prithvi Shaw’s rise and falling apart

Defending champions Mumbai got their Ranji Trophy campaign back on track with an emphatic nine-wicket win over Maharashtra in their second Group A league game on Monday, offsetting the heavy loss to Baroda in the opening game. Moments after the win, the Sanjay Patil-led selection committee excluded Prithvi Shaw from a 16-member squad for their third league game against Tripura, despite his debut centuries in the Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Test cricket. MCA Secretary Hadap told Mid-Day that the 24-year-old opener's poor fitness was the reason for his omission from the Mumbai squad. (Pic: AFP)

22 October,2024 10:29 AM IST | E A

Trending News:


