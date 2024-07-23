Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST demands Rs 3,000cr from BMC, is allotted Rs 800 cr
Mumbai: Sailor missing after fire aboard INS Brahmaputra
Mumbai: Three held for kidnapping 30-year-old man following financial dispute
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by Pune cops after accident: Ajit Pawar
NCPCR chief issues summons to Netflix India over alleged availability of explicit content and accessibility to minors on the platform
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Substantial allocation for Maharashtra in Budget: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis accused the opposition of trying to build a "negative narrative"

Bigg Boss OTT 3: JioCinema calls Armaan & Kritika Malik’s intimate video 'fake'

Bigg Boss OTT 3: JioCinema calls Armaan & Kritika Malik’s intimate video 'fake'

23 July,2024 12:46 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
NCPCR issues summons to Netflix India after complaint on explicit content

NCPCR issues summons to Netflix India after complaint on explicit content

The NCPCR has issued summons to the VP and Policy head of Netflix India over the alleged availability of explicit content on their platform which is also accessible to minors

23 July,2024 04:39 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Custom duty on gold, platinum & silver slashed
Live Blog

Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Custom duty on gold, platinum & silver slashed

Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her seventh consecutive Budget in Parliament on Tuesday. Follow Budget 2024. We are now closing the LIVE Blog

23 July,2024 03:59 PM IST | Delhi
Lifestyle News
Using food colours? Chefs offer natural alternatives to synthetic dye

Mid-Day Premium Using food colours? Chefs offer natural alternatives to synthetic dye

With Karnataka banning the artificial food colour, Rhodamine-B, we explore Mumbai's eateries and bakeries to uncover what imparts hues to their food items. Also, chefs share tricks to incorporate natural food colours

23 July,2024 11:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Union Budget 2024: Khelo India gains top billing to foster sports growth

Union Budget 2024: Khelo India gains top billing to foster sports growth

The government has invested heavily in Khelo India over the years as the programme continues to unearth talent from all parts of the country

23 July,2024 03:23 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK