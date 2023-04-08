Breaking News
Mumbai: Hospitalisations due to COVID crosses 100-mark
Messages sent to IAS officer against tree cutting at Aarey not offensive: High court
Mumbai water cut: Ambawadi locals try to save every precious drop
Mumbai: Another rapper booked for his political track
ICICI Bank loan fraud: CBI files charge sheet against Kochhars, Venugopal Dhoot

The agency has filed the charge sheet under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, among others, they said

FIRST LOOK! Shahd Kapoor, Kriti Sanon raise tempertaure in poster of their next

08 April,2023 11:51 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Allu Arjun Birthday: Chiranjeevi, Rashmika, Vijay wish the 'Pushpa' star

From Chiranjeevi to Rashmika Mandanna, celebs took to social media to wish Icon star Allu Arjun on his birthday

08 April,2023 12:21 PM IST | Hyderabad | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
BMC demolished two Madh studios, three others to go soon

BMC initiates demolition work after NGT’s green signal to act against 5 studios operating illegally and in violation of the coastal zone norms

08 April,2023 09:04 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Easter 2023: Indulge in a feast by dining at these Mumbai restaurants

If you don’t want to spend your time at home cooking for the festival and want to skip it for a feast at your neighbourhood restaurant, then we have got you covered. There are quite a few Mumbai restaurants who have put together Easter special menus that can be enjoyed all day and we have curated a list of them for you from all over the city

07 April,2023 05:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Saturday night fever! It's Rohit flair vs Dhoni's acumen at Wankhede

Mumbai Indians’ misfiring batting and bowling notwithstanding, their clash with Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium promises to be a humdinger; MI batting coach Pollard insists all players must fire

08 April,2023 07:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

