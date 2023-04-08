- Latest News
The agency has filed the charge sheet under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, among others, they said
From Chiranjeevi to Rashmika Mandanna, celebs took to social media to wish Icon star Allu Arjun on his birthday08 April,2023 12:21 PM IST | Hyderabad | mid-day online correspondent
BMC initiates demolition work after NGT’s green signal to act against 5 studios operating illegally and in violation of the coastal zone norms08 April,2023 09:04 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
If you don’t want to spend your time at home cooking for the festival and want to skip it for a feast at your neighbourhood restaurant, then we have got you covered. There are quite a few Mumbai restaurants who have put together Easter special menus that can be enjoyed all day and we have curated a list of them for you from all over the city07 April,2023 05:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai Indians’ misfiring batting and bowling notwithstanding, their clash with Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium promises to be a humdinger; MI batting coach Pollard insists all players must fire08 April,2023 07:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure
