Mumbai Crime: Youth opens bank a/cs for fraudsters to stash loot, held

Bangur Nagar cops arrest 22-year-old man after NPCI, a not-for-profit government organisation, finds transactions of crores of rupees in two accounts of a bank in Malad

When Suriya called a selfie with Innocent his 'biggest achievement'

27 March,2023 09:16 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Game Changer: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's next with S Shankar gets a title

The film which was tentatively titled RC15 has been named 'Game Changer'. Directed by S Shankar, the film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role

27 March,2023 10:42 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Amid Rahul disqualification row, Cong MPs to hold meeting in Parliament today

Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will attend the Parliament by putting on black clothes, sources had said.

27 March,2023 10:37 AM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Lifestyle News
Meet these Mumbai women who can’t say no to making lip-smacking achaars

As summer takes over the city, many homes are busy buying mangoes from the market to make pickles. Mid-day Online spoke to three women in Mumbai who love making pickles, one of the favourites being with mangoes, as the raw variety of the ‘king of fruits’ enters the market

27 March,2023 09:43 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians edges out Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023 final

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians won the inaugural Women's Premier League title on Sunday after registering a exciting seven-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the summit clash at the Brabourne stadium. (Pic Courtesy: AFP)

27 March,2023 10:47 AM IST | Apurv Chatterjee

