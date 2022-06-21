×
Breaking News
Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane; predicts heavy rainfall
Mumbai: In six months, 2021 saw 206 per cent rise in heart attack deaths
Mumbai: BMC to open 50 yoga centres on International Yoga Day
Maharashtra cyber cops bombard citizens with messages to curb online frauds
Mumbai: Cuffe Parade blood drive gets rap on knuckles by BMC

In Focus

Walk around, examine the issues: South Mumbai ward officers told

New additional BMC commissioner instructs officers to get in touch with their wards and local issues; no directions for reports yet

Fourth wave fears: 10 tips to stay cautious amid spike in Covid cases in Mumbai

Malaika's yoga poses are truly inspiring! How many of these can you get right?

Entertainment News
Sanaya Irani: Not enough is spoken on cyber crimes

Taking a step back from TV, Sanaya Irani on learning about the perils of the digital world with her debut series

21 June,2022 07:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Letty Mariam Abraham
Mumbai
Mumbai: Is current spike in Covid-19 cases ending?

Though absolute cases grew last week, too, the rate of growth has come down from 125 per cent to 28 per cent, mirroring the downward trend of earlier waves; officials say there will be more clarity on this in a week

21 June,2022 07:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Lifestyle News
‘Ramsay Hunt syndrome not new to Mumbai’: Experts on Justin Bieber’s revelations

Premium

After singer Justin Bieber brought attention of the world to the Ramsay Hunt syndrome, there has been greater curiosity among people about the neurological disorder. Though RHS is rare, city neurologists say they have treated other conditions closely related to it

21 June,2022 10:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
Rahul Dravid knows best, says Mohammad Kaif on Umran Malik international entry

Former India player Mohammad Kaif wants to see pacer Umran in India colours soon, but reckons coach Dravid will blood him when the time is right

21 June,2022 08:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Harit Joshi

