In Focus
-
Mumbai
Walk around, examine the issues: South Mumbai ward officers told21 June,2022 08:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale New additional BMC commissioner instructs officers to get in touch with their wards and local issues; no directions for reports yet
-
-
-
New additional BMC commissioner instructs officers to get in touch with their wards and local issues; no directions for reports yet
Taking a step back from TV, Sanaya Irani on learning about the perils of the digital world with her debut series21 June,2022 07:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Letty Mariam Abraham
Though absolute cases grew last week, too, the rate of growth has come down from 125 per cent to 28 per cent, mirroring the downward trend of earlier waves; officials say there will be more clarity on this in a week21 June,2022 07:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
After singer Justin Bieber brought attention of the world to the Ramsay Hunt syndrome, there has been greater curiosity among people about the neurological disorder. Though RHS is rare, city neurologists say they have treated other conditions closely related to it21 June,2022 10:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Former India player Mohammad Kaif wants to see pacer Umran in India colours soon, but reckons coach Dravid will blood him when the time is right21 June,2022 08:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Harit Joshi