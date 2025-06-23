-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Business
- Videos
- Events
Home Department’s Government Resolution issued on June 20 indicated that the government will withdraw cases where charge sheets were filed prior to March 31, 2025. Previously, the state Home Department had communicated in an order that all such cases where a charge sheet was filed by August 31, 2024, would be withdrawn
Originally released in 1975, Sholay became a cult favourite in Indian cinema. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, and Amjad Khan23 June,2025 02:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Additionally, one incident of a house collapse was reported in the western suburbs, along with five cases of short circuits across the city. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in any of these incidents23 June,2025 01:41 PM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Imagine humming to melodies that are inspired by collections at a museum? Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum has created special playlists that you can access via a popular music app23 June,2025 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Minal Sancheti
In ODIs, Sourav Ganguly had 72 half-centuries, and in Tests, the number stands at 35. "I missed a lot of hundreds; I should have scored more. Too many 90s and 80s," said the Calvutta-born23 June,2025 01:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT