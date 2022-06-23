In Focus
-
Mumbai
Shiv Sena's doors are open for you: Sanjay Raut tells Sena rebel MLAs23 June,2022 06:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent Earlier in the day, Raut had said the Sena can consider walking out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance with the Congress and NCP if the rebels, who are camping in Guwahati, returned to Mumbai in 24 hours
-
-
-
Earlier in the day, Raut had said the Sena can consider walking out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance with the Congress and NCP if the rebels, who are camping in Guwahati, returned to Mumbai in 24 hours
Ranbir says, "I really wish my father was alive to see this film. He has always been blatantly honest about his criticism if he has liked something or not liked something."23 June,2022 06:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
According to the local community group that works with adolescents in Dharavi, a few families and children still face vaccine hesitancy and fear that the vaccine may cause harm to their bodies23 June,2022 02:56 PM IST | Mumbai | Anagha Sawant
While the controversy concerning reports of Kim Kardashian damaging Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gown deepens, textile conservators and archivists tell us how historical textiles and costumes are preserved in India’s museums23 June,2022 01:12 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Since his debut against Ireland all those years ago, Rohit has gone on to become a true stalwart of Indian cricket and will go down as one of India's greatest ever batsman23 June,2022 01:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent