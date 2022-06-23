×
Mumbai: Bombay HC dismisses Rane's plea against BMC order on his Juhu bungalow
Maharashtra: Political turmoil could cost Shiv Sena dear in Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli
NCP chief Sharad Pawar's baffling hands-off approach towards MVA crisis
BJP leader files police complaint against Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray for violating Covid-19 protocols
National Herald case: ED asks Sonia Gandhi to depose late July
Maharashtra political crisis: 3 more Shiv Sena MLAs join Eknath Shinde camp in Guwahati
Mumbai: Slab collapse of a factory in Chembur injures 12 workers, rushed to hospital

Shiv Sena's doors are open for you: Sanjay Raut tells Sena rebel MLAs
Earlier in the day, Raut had said the Sena can consider walking out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance with the Congress and NCP if the rebels, who are camping in Guwahati, returned to Mumbai in 24 hours

Mumbai: Congress will continue to support MVA alliance, says Ashok Chavan
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani step out for lunch together with friends
Ranbir Kapoor: Really wish my father was alive to see 'Shamshera'

Ranbir says, "I really wish my father was alive to see this film. He has always been blatantly honest about his criticism if he has liked something or not liked something."

23 June,2022 06:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai: Hesitancy related to Covid-19 vaccine still a challenge in Dharavi

According to the local community group that works with adolescents in Dharavi, a few families and children still face vaccine hesitancy and fear that the vaccine may cause harm to their bodies

23 June,2022 02:56 PM IST | Mumbai | Anagha Sawant
Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala dress row: Here’s how Indian museums preserve textiles

While the controversy concerning reports of Kim Kardashian damaging Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gown deepens, textile conservators and archivists tell us how historical textiles and costumes are preserved in India’s museums

23 June,2022 01:12 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Rohit Sharma completes 15 years playing for India; posts heartfelt Tweet

Since his debut against Ireland all those years ago, Rohit has gone on to become a true stalwart of Indian cricket and will go down as one of India's greatest ever batsman

23 June,2022 01:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

